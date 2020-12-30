T.J. Oshie Has Great Reaction On Twitter To Zdeno Chara Joining Capitals

T.J. Oshie is happy to be on the same side as Zdeno Chara, rather than trying to go up against him.

The Washington Capitals on Wednesday signed Chara to a one-year deal, ending the defenseman’s 14-year stint with the Boston Bruins. And while former teammates like David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy bid farewell to the blueliner, Chara seems to be welcomed with open arms by Oshie.

Check out his tweet:

Looking forward to not doing this anymore! At least not in games… Welcome to DC Big Z!!! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/RqhuGIfl6M — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) December 30, 2020

That’s one less body for Oshie to worry about.

The Caps and B’s will meet eight times during the upcoming 56-game schedule.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images