Take Your First Look At Tristan Thompson, Other New Celtics In Boston Uniforms

The Boston Celtics made a few additions this offseason, bringing in veterans Tristan Thompson and Jeff Teague via free agency, while drafting Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard in the first round.

All four have addressed the media at least once as Celtics camp ramps up, but now they’ve done their photo shoots in their new uniforms.

Take a look at these photos the Celtics shared.

Following the losses of Gordon Hayward, Enes Kanter and Brad Wanamaker, plus Kemba Walker’s knee injury, all four players figure to be leaned on in the upcoming campaign.

