Tedy Bruschi Gives Patriots Straightforward Message After Loss To Rams

While not mathematically impossible yet, it is extremely unlikely the New England Patriots will make the playoffs this season.

But one Pats legend doesn’t want them throwing in the towel just yet.

The Patriots suffered a demoralizing 24-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, which effectively crushed their postseason hopes. They’ll now have to win out and hope that a number of other things go their way if they want to play into January.

But when the Patriots posted the final score of Thursday’s game on Instagram, Tedy Bruschi responded simply.

“Keep grinding,” Bruschi wrote.

That was a similar sentiment voiced by Patriots captains late Thursday night. Even with the right mindset though, it will be a real Hail Mary for the Patriots these last few weeks.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images