Texans Vs. Bears Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 14 Game Online, On TV

The Bears need a win Sunday if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

In theory, the task is a simple one to complete, given Chicago is facing a Houston Texans team that enters Week 14 with a 4-8 record. However, anyone who has watched the Texans since the firing of Bill O’Brien knows that Houston is no pushover.

In fact, the Texans likely are better than the 5-7 Bears.

Who will in this matchup? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Texans-Bears online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

