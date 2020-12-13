Texans Vs. Bears Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 14 Game Online, On TV

The Bears need a win Sunday if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.
In theory, the task is a simple one to complete, given Chicago is facing a Houston Texans team that enters Week 14 with a 4-8 record. However, anyone who has watched the Texans since the firing of Bill O’Brien knows that Houston is no pushover.
In fact, the Texans likely are better than the 5-7 Bears.
Who will in this matchup? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to watch Texans-Bears online and on TV:
When: Sunday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access