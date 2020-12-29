There Reportedly Is ‘Mutual Interest’ Between Urban Meyer, NFL Teams

NFL teams with head-coaching vacancies might be wise to give Urban Meyer a call over the offseason.

It was reported over the weekend that multiple franchises had reached out to Meyer, who retired from coaching following the 2018 college football season. This news wasn’t a complete stunner, as it would behoove all teams to leave no stone unturned in their head-coaching search.

Meyers apparently has been answering these phone calls, and not just as a courtesy.

” … I’d say that the interest between Meyer and teams has been mutual, and not just teams reaching out to him,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote Monday. “Which at the very least pegs him as having a curiosity beyond answering a phone call.”

We already know three teams will hire a new head coach this offseason: the Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions. It wouldn’t be at all surprising if we saw additional openings with teams like the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and maybe even the Chicago Bears.

In other words, Meyer potentially could have several options if he is keen on making the jump to the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images