This Pregame Comment From Eagles Coach Ticked Off Seahawks’ DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf played like a man possessed Monday night in Philadelphia, and now we might know why.

Metcalf erupted for a game-high 10 catches for 177 yards in the Seahawks’ 23-17 win over the Eagles. The 177 receiving yards also marked a single-game career high for the second-year wideout.

After the game, Metcalf noted he relished the opportunity to go up against Philly’s No. 1 cornerback, Darius Slay. The 22-year-old also revealed the bulletin-board material he received in a conversation with an Eagles coach prior to kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field.

“One of the defensive coaches came up to me and kind of made me mad,” Metcalf said, per a clip shared by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Clark. “He was like, ‘I was in Detroit with Megatron, but you’re not there yet.’ In my mind, I’m not trying to be Megatron. I’m trying to be me. Had a little chip on my shoulder the whole game.”

You can put two and two together to figure out who made the comment to Metcalf, but the Ole Miss product later confirmed it was Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz. Megatron, also known as Calvin Johnson, was a member of the Lions throughout Schwartz’s five-year tenure as Detroit’s head coach.

Metcalf also revisited the exchange on Twitter a few hours after the game.

Metcalf is proving to be a thorn in the Eagles’ side. He made his NFL playoff debut in Philadelphia last season, hauling in nine catches for 160 yards with a touchdown in the Seahawks’ divisional-round win.

Perhaps Metcalf remembers the Eagles were one of the nine teams to select a wide receiver in the 2019 draft before he was taken with the last pick in the second round. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who has 12 career catches for 214 yards with one touchdown, was drafted by Philadelphia seven picks prior to Metcalf.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images