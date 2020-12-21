This Derrick Henry Stiff-Arm Is One Of Most Disrespectful NFL Plays Ever

Thoughts and prayers to Alexandar Myres.

The Lions cornerback was on the wrong end of a god-like Derrick Henry stiff-arm Sunday afternoon in Detroit’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. Henry, scampering toward the left sideline at Nissan Stadium, sized up Myres and stiff-armed him into NFL infamy. It was tough to watch.

Take a look:

Derrick Henry with the MEAN stiff arm! 👑



📺: Watch #DETvsTEN on CBS pic.twitter.com/1jhPLFZncg — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 20, 2020

Here’s another angle:

Derrick Henry must've got his superpowers a day early …



(via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/rNkiFehhs3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2020

This kind of play won’t come as a surprise to those who are used to watching Henry, as the Titans running back has developed into one of the more dominant running backs in recent NFL history.

Nevertheless, that stiff-arm was one of the more disrespectful football plays you ever will see.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images