This Ex-Patriot Could Play Key Role For Dolphins With Top Three Pass-Catchers Out

The Miami Dolphins will be severely shorthanded offensively in Sunday’s Week 15 matchup with the New England Patriots.

Wide receivers DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant and tight end Mike Gesicki all are inactive against the Patriots after suffering injuries in last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Left guard Ereck Flowers also is inactive for Miami.

Parker, Gesicki and Grant rank 1-2-3 among Dolphins players in receiving yards this season. Miami also will be without wideout Preston Grant (fourth), who is on injured reserve, and top running back Myles Gaskin (fifth), who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

These absences leave the Dolphins with a receiving corps of Lynn Bowden Jr., Mack Hollins, Malcolm Perry and Isaiah Ford, who was elevated from the practice squad. Ford was traded to the Patriots at the trade deadline but released before playing a snap for New England.