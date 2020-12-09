This Stat Shows Exactly Why NFL Requires Five-Day Quarantine For Close Contacts

Like them or not, the NFL has a strict set of rules when it comes to dealing with COVID-19.

And while some might seem a bit cumbersome, there are reasons behind each and every one.

Exhibit A: The NFL requires players deemed high-risk close contacts to self-isolate for at least five days following exposure.

The rule has caused a number of problems for teams this season, including the infamous Broncos-Saints game in which Denver faced New Orleans with a practice squad wide receiver under center after all four of the team’s typical quarterbacks were forced into quarantine.

But there apparently is good reason for this.