This Stat Shows Exactly Why NFL Requires Five-Day Quarantine For Close Contacts

Like them or not, the NFL has a strict set of rules when it comes to dealing with COVID-19.
And while some might seem a bit cumbersome, there are reasons behind each and every one.
Exhibit A: The NFL requires players deemed high-risk close contacts to self-isolate for at least five days following exposure.
The rule has caused a number of problems for teams this season, including the infamous Broncos-Saints game in which Denver faced New Orleans with a practice squad wide receiver under center after all four of the team’s typical quarterbacks were forced into quarantine.
But there apparently is good reason for this.
The NFL Players’ Association on Tuesday reported via conference call that more than 90% of positive tests in the league have appeared five days after exposure, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
Interesting.
According to CDC, the typical incubation period for COVID-19 is two to 14 days. The CDC recently lowered its own general quarantine recommendation down from 14 days to 10 without symptoms, too.
There’s still much to learn about this mysterious virus that has forced the league to take precautionary measures like this. If they want to complete the season, though, it’ll take total compliance from everyone in the NFL.
Because, as the Baltimore Ravens recently learned, one weak link can spark a devastating domino effect.