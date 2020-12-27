Titans-Packers Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For ‘Sunday Night Football’

The latest “Sunday Night Football” showdown features major playoff implications.

The Green Bay Packers control their own destiny in pursuit of this season’s No. 1 seed in the NFC. Earning the No. 1 seed is far more important in 2020 than in years past, as only the top teams in each conference will enjoy a first-round postseason bye.

The Packers will be tasked with fending off a highly motivated group as they try to stay on track. The Tennessee Titans currently find themselves in a dog fight with the Indianapolis Colts for the AFC South crown. You’d have to go all the way back to 2008 for the last time the Titans claimed a division title.

Here is our betting preview for this Titans-Packers primetime tilt. The line and total are per consensus data, while the props are provided by DraftKings.

Tennessee Titans at (-3) Green Bay Packers

Total: 53.5

BETTING TRENDS

Green Bay has been one of the more successful teams in the sportsbooks this season. The Packers enter the penultimate week of the regular season with a 8-6 record against the spread. Only three teams in the entire league boast a better mark on that front than Matt LaFleur’s bunch.

The Packers have been pegged as betting favorites in all but three of their games to date this season. Aaron Rodgers and Co. own a 6-5 ATS record in such situations to go along with a 4-3 record when favored at Lambeau Field. Green Bay is, however, coming off back-to-back ATS losses against inferior opponents, failing to cover 9.5-point spreads against both the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers in straight-up wins.

As for the Titans, they sport a 7-7 ATS record entering Week 16. Tennessee has been a solid bet as an underdog in 2020, though, to the tune of a 3-1 record. Tennessee has yet to suffer an ATS loss as a betting underdog in 2020. The Titans-Ravens Week 11 clash resulted in a push, while Tennessee didn’t need the three points it was given Week 12 when it topped Indianapolis by 19.

PROPS

First-half line, total

Packers -1.5, 26.5

First touchdown scorer

Derrick Henry +500

Davante Adams +525

Aaron Jones +600

A.J. Brown +1100

Allen Lazard +1300

Robert Tonyan +1300

Corey Davis +1500

Passing yards

Aaron Rodgers over/under 305.5 yards

Ryan Tannehill over/under 249.5 yards

Rushing yards

Derrick Henry over/under 104.5 yards

Aaron Jones over/under 70.5 yards

Receiving yards

Davante Adams over/under 90.5 yards

Corey Davis over/under 63.5 yards

A.J. Brown over/under 60.5 yards

Allen Lazard over/under 56.5 yards

PICK

Packers -3

The weather has a chance to be a factor in this one, as snow is expected in Green Bay around game time. This theoretically should benefit the Titans and the NFL’s leading rusher Derrick Henry, who has an outside shot at amassing 2,000 yards on the ground this season. But the snow isn’t expected to be matched with high wins, so Rodgers and Co. shouldn’t have much trouble finding success through the air.

In fact, Rodgers probably still will feast against Tennessee despite the inclement weather. The Titans feature one of the league’s worst pass defenses, allowing 276 yards per game. Tennessee also ranks in the bottom half of the NFL in points allowed per game.

Now, Green Bay has its own defensive concerns, too. But unlike the Titans, the Packers’ unit seems to be improving with each passing game. Green Bay has limited opponents to 24 points or less in five of its last seven games.

We believe the Packers’ last two games, while both resulted in victories, served as a wake-up call. Green Bay surely knows it cannot play at that level if it wants to put together a lengthy playoff run, and a win over a team of the Titans’ caliber would be a good tone-setter as the postseason nears.

