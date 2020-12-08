Titans Welcome Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller After Making NCAA Football History

Sarah Fuller recently made NCAA football history and was celebrated Sunday by the Tennessee Titans.

Fuller did more than just provide the opening kickoff for the Vanderbilt Commodores on Nov. 28, she broke barriers becoming the first women to play in a Power Five conference football game in NCAA history.

The Tennessee Titans welcomed the college senior to their clash against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and she took to social media afterwards to thank the squad.

