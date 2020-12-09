Tom Brady Donates TB12 Meals To Healthcare Workers In Tampa

Healthcare workers have been working around the clock for months on the front lines fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

And the holiday season is no exception of that, especially with the virus’ second wave hitting the country hard.

So on Tuesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady decided to pay it forward and thank them for their hard work.

Through the food ordering service Postmates, Brady and his trainer Alex Guerrero donated TB12 meals to healthcare workers at Advent Health in Tampa.

Shoutout to @Adventhealth and a HUGE THANK YOU to our healthcare workers in Tampa and across the country. You all are WARRIORS! https://t.co/gX11eFDkMc — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 8, 2020

Thank YOU for all that you do! 👏 Enjoy! — TB12sports (@TB12sports) December 8, 2020

Good job, Tom. Did you guys send along any avocado ice cream with those?

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images