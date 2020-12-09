Tom Brady Donates TB12 Meals To Healthcare Workers In Tampa

Healthcare workers have been working around the clock for months on the front lines fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.
And the holiday season is no exception of that, especially with the virus’ second wave hitting the country hard.
So on Tuesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady decided to pay it forward and thank them for their hard work.
Through the food ordering service Postmates, Brady and his trainer Alex Guerrero donated TB12 meals to healthcare workers at Advent Health in Tampa.
Good job, Tom. Did you guys send along any avocado ice cream with those?