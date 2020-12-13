Tom Brady Showcases ‘Win Is A Win’ Attitude After Buccaneers Beat Vikings

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got back in the winner’s circle Week 14.

The 43-year-old quarterback had far from his best game, but benefitted from a few crucial plays and ultimately let the Minnesota Vikings implode (three missed field goals, one missed extra point) while claiming a 26-14 victory at Raymond James Stadium.

Tampa Bay compiled less total yards of offense (335-303) and less rushing yards (162-107) while facing a 19-minute disadvantage in time of possession. Ultimately, though, the Buccaneers did enough to win, snapping a two game losing streak after their Week 13 bye.

“I just think us complementing our run game, pass game, everything, finding our rhythm. Finding ways to win games and making plays in situational football like we did at the end of the first half and the start of the second half,” Brady told reporters postgame, per the team. “Defense came up with some big plays there in the fourth quarter and that’s what it’s going to take as we go forward.”

Brady improved his career record to 6-0 against the Vikings, one of four franchises he’s never lost to, according to ESPN. Brady has an identical 6-0 record against the Atlanta Falcons and is 5-0 against the Dallas Cowboys and 4-0 against his current Buccaneers organization.

The longtime New England Patriots quarterback was 15-for-23 for 196 yards with two touchdowns, the second of which went to tight end Rob Gronkowski.

“Yeah, it was a good win. We’re obviously going to need to keep just making progress,” Brady said. “It was a good week of practice. Defense was on the field a lot. On offense, didn’t convert as many third downs (5-for-11) as we needed to. But it was a good win for our team so just keep it going.”

The Buccaneers move to 8-5 on the season and currently remain inside the NFC’s playoff picture.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images