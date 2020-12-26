Tom Brady Makes Buccaneers History With Record-Setting First Half

Have a day, Tom Brady.

The quarterback completed 22 of 27 passes and four touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ 47-7 win over the Detroit Lions, helping Tampa Bay clinch its first playoff berth since 2007.

The 43-year-old’s 348 passing yards marked the most in a single half in his career, per ESPN. Blaine Gabbert replaced Brady in the second half.

Tom Brady's 1st half today is the 2nd time since at least 1991 that a player had 340+ pass yards, 4+ pass TD, and 0 INT in a single half



The other one? Also @TomBrady, in the 1st half of a Week 6, 2009 59-0 win vs the Titans — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 26, 2020

Brady collected his 33rd touchdown pass of the season on the Bucs’ opening drive, tying Jameis Winston’s 2019 record in the process. He threw for another three touchdowns in the first half to set a new team record with one game left on Tampa’s regular-season schedule.

Its safe to say Brady still has got a lot left in the tank.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images