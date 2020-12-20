Tom Brady Reacts To Patriots Missing Playoffs In First Season Without Him

Tom Brady is taking the high road.

Sure, when he found out the New England Patriots missed the playoffs in their first season without him, he could’ve grandstanded. He could’ve said it was all him and never Bill Belichick (he never would), and that the Patriots should’ve just paid him his money to stay.

But he didn’t.

While the Patriots urinated down their leg against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, officially ending their playoff hopes, Brady and his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were mounting an impressive comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Brady, in his final question of his postgame press conference, was asked if he had paid attention to the Patriots much this season.