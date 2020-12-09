Tom Brady Responds To Tony Romo’s Impersonation Of Him, Brett Favre

Tony Romo has a knack for impersonations, and Tom Brady is impressed.

The former NFL quarterback-turned CBS analyst proved during a spot Tuesday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that he can do decent impressions of a number of quarterbacks. He put that on full display by emulating Brady, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre.

He deserves high marks for the effort, which ended up catching Brady’s attention.

Not bad @tonyromo…getting some strong spiderman vibes from that @BrettFavre impression https://t.co/qm9y9vTg6N — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 9, 2020

Who knows, maybe Brady could grab a few pointers from Romo, as the Buccaneers quarterback has had a tumultuous first season with Tampa Bay.