Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Turn Back Clock With Vintage TD Connection

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski looked like their old selves Saturday afternoon.
The former Patriots connected for a vintage 33-yard touchdown connection to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers an early lead against the Detroit Lions. The play, which set social media ablaze, looked like something you’d see a million times if you watched New England’s 2010s highlight reel.
Take a look:
Brady has faced criticism this season for his inconsistent play, as well as his seeming inability to throw the deep ball — a knock against his game for years now.
But, the very next drive, the 43-year-old quarterback hit Mike Evans on a beautiful 27-yard TD throw.
Check this out:
That’s the Brady fans are used to seeing.
The Buccaneers entered Saturday’s game in Detroit needing a victory to clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs.