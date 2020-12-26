Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Turn Back Clock With Vintage TD Connection

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski looked like their old selves Saturday afternoon.

The former Patriots connected for a vintage 33-yard touchdown connection to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers an early lead against the Detroit Lions. The play, which set social media ablaze, looked like something you’d see a million times if you watched New England’s 2010s highlight reel.

Take a look:

Brady has faced criticism this season for his inconsistent play, as well as his seeming inability to throw the deep ball — a knock against his game for years now.

But, the very next drive, the 43-year-old quarterback hit Mike Evans on a beautiful 27-yard TD throw.

Check this out:

BrAdY CaNt tHrOw ThE dEeP bALL



📲: https://t.co/tVqaXN7zCz pic.twitter.com/kYzsiat3et — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 26, 2020

That’s the Brady fans are used to seeing.

The Buccaneers entered Saturday’s game in Detroit needing a victory to clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs.

