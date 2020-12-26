Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Turn Back Clock With Vintage TD Connection

Brady was on fire to start Saturday's game in Detroit

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski looked like their old selves Saturday afternoon.

The former Patriots connected for a vintage 33-yard touchdown connection to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers an early lead against the Detroit Lions. The play, which set social media ablaze, looked like something you’d see a million times if you watched New England’s 2010s highlight reel.

Take a look:

Brady has faced criticism this season for his inconsistent play, as well as his seeming inability to throw the deep ball — a knock against his game for years now.

But, the very next drive, the 43-year-old quarterback hit Mike Evans on a beautiful 27-yard TD throw.

Check this out:

That’s the Brady fans are used to seeing.

The Buccaneers entered Saturday’s game in Detroit needing a victory to clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs.

