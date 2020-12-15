Tom Brady Shares Instagram Photo From Behind Wheel Of New Luxury Boat

But is Brady really driving the vessel?

Tom Brady clearly was serious about preferring the uplifting, tropical life to the cold, often miserable existence one finds in the Northeast.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently bought a multimillion-dollar custom boat to enjoy off the coast of Florida. The controversial purchase has produced some FOMO-inducing social media posts, including one Brady shared over the weekend.

Check out this photo of the 43-year-old behind the wheel of Viva a Vida:

There are power moves, and then there’s advertising uber-expensive Portuguese watches, your own line of Danish sunglasses and your own fitness/wellness brand while piloting a custom-built vessel on the Gulf of Mexico.

You do you, Tom.

More Football:

NFL Rumors: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Buying Spot In Miami’s ‘Billionaire’s Bunker’

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related