Tom Brady’s Comeback With Buccaneers Vs. Falcons Gave Off 2017 Super Bowl Vibes

Tom Brady is going to see a lot of the Atlanta Falcons going forward.

With the Patriots, he met them in the final game of 2017, and led New England to the greatest comeback in Super Bowl History.

And now that the quarterback is with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he hasn’t lost that ability to claw himself out of a deficit.

Brady in Week 15 completed 31 of 45 attempts for 390 yards and two touchdowns, tossing the game-winner to Antonio Brown to cap off a 31-point second half.

The performance also gave him the most second-half yards by any quarterback this season (21-for-29 for 320 yards.)

The comeback on was oddly similar to the one Brady used to beat Atlanta for his fifth Super Bowl ring.

Field Yates of ESPN on Saturday brought up an impressive stat that shows in his last two deficit situations against the Falcons, Brady is a combined 48-of-65 (73.8% completion percentage) for 602 yards, four passing touchdowns and no interceptions.

Both of the games were at least 17-point comebacks (though Yates’ Tweet mistakenly doesn’t mention a 23-7 win over the Falcons in October of 2017, where the Patriots never trailed.)

Tom Brady in his last two games against the Falcons after halftime: 48-of-65 (73.8%), 602 yards, 4 passing TD, 0 INT.



He guided a comeback of at least 17 points in each of those games. Pretty, pretty good. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 20, 2020

Still, the point stands. And now that the Falcons are one of Brady’s division rivals, it’s probably good for him to know he can comeback from almost anything.

