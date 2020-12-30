Torey Krug, Milan Lucic React To Zdeno Chara’s Farewell To Bruins

Chara signed a one-year deal with the Capitals on Wednesday

Two NHL players who spent time playing alongside Zdeno Chara have taken to Instagram to react to Wednesday’s news.

The Washington Capitals announced they signed the defenseman to a one-year deal. Chara spent the last 14 seasons in Boston, served as its captain and helped lead the Bruins to a Stanley Cup in 2011.

The 43-year-old bid farewell to the Bruins in a heartfelt Instagram post, and was met with a slew of comments.

Two coming from Milan Lucic and Torey Krug, both of whom called Chara a teammate in their careers.

Chara will face his former team eight times during the 56-game NHL regular season.

