Tristan Thompson Asks Bostonians Simple Question After Joining Celtics

Tristan Thompson needs help, Green Teamers.

The veteran forward is preparing for life in New England after recently signing a two-year contract with the Boston Celtics. And, predictably, one of the first things Thompson wants to learn about the area is where to eat.

Check out this tweet from Wednesday afternoon:

Best restaurants in Boston?? I need some recommendations — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) December 2, 2020

Given TD Garden’s location in Boston, Thompson will have ample time to explore the North End, an area famous for its top-notch eateries.

However, Thompson should not overlook the restaurants in the Allston/Brighton area near the Celtics’ practice facility. Excellent food can be found there, as well.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images