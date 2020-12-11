Tristan Thompson Emphasizes Celtics’ Need For Accountability This Season

If the Boston Celtics want to conquer their hectic 2020-21 schedule, it’s going to take plenty of disciplene and perseverance.

Tristan Thompson thinks his new team has what it takes to overcome the obstacle, so long as they stay focused, that is.

But the first-year Celtic knows it’ll take more than everyone simply holding themselves accountable. It’ll be a group effort to keep everyone on track.

And in Thompson’s mind, it all starts with “an every day mentality.”

“Every day, there’s no shortcuts,” he told NBC Sports Boston. “And I think for myself, Kemba (Walker), Jayson (Tatum), Jaylen (Brown) and then (Marcus) Smart, I think we’ve got to hold each other to a different standard. We’ve got to hold each other accountable each and every day, whether it’s in practice or in a game. I think we are the ones that have to push each other and challenge each other because we’re going to go as far as we push each other. And I think we need to hold each other accountable and I think they understand that and they want to take that next step.

“So, for us to get to, I guess July now because no longer June is the Finals… we’ve got to make sure we take everything day by day, but it starts in December. It starts in December and you can’t miss any days or no slippage. Of course, you know, there’s going to some days where it’s going to be tough to get up for, or we’re going to have some trials and be tested. But we’ve still got to push each other to be the best we can be.”

👉 @RealTristan13 on…



– His relationship with Jaylen Brown & Jayson Tatum

– Why he came to Boston

– Accountability & leadership pic.twitter.com/jyXCPlt6s9 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 11, 2020

The C’s kick off their regular season slate Dec. 23 against the Milwaukee Bucks. And once they start, they’ll play nearly every other day for the next few months.

Boston does have two preseason games — Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers and next Friday against the Brooklyn Nets — to help find its footing.

Buckle up.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images