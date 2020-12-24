Tristan Thompson Has Short But Sweet Response To Jayson Tatum’s Game-Winner

The Boston Celtics are just one game into their regular-season slate, and Jayson Tatum already has come up big for the team.

The 22-year-old gave Boston its first win of the 2020-21 season Wednesday with a last-second game-winning 3-pointer over the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden.

Tristan Thompson certainly liked what he saw from his new teammate. And his response to Tatum’s game-clinching shot was short, but sweet.

“Big-time players make big-time plays when they’re needed,” Thompson told reporters after the game, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage, “and that’s what he did tonight.”

We couldn’t agree more.

And with 71 games left in the regular season, we only can imagine what else the Tatum has up his sleeve.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images