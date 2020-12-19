Tristan Thompson Injury: An Encouraging Update On Celtics Center

Tristan Thompson is progressing, and that’s obviously great news for the Boston Celtics with the start of the season just days away.

Boston didn’t have its new big man for its pair of preseason losses this week due to a hamstring strain. That injury has limited him since the start of camp, leaving his availability for Wednesday’s opener against the Milwaukee Bucks in doubt.

But according to C’s head coach Brad Stevens, Thompson was a pretty active participant in Saturday’s practice.

#NEBHInjuryReport Brad Stevens says that Tristan Thompson (hamstring) participated in a good chunk of today's practice and that his presence on the floor took the intensity of our practice to another level. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 19, 2020

Now, this doesn’t mean it’s a guarantee Thompson will be good to go in time for Wednesday’s game, but it nevertheless is a promising sign for a Celtics team already down a starter in Kemba Walker.

