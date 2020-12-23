Tristan Thompson Injury: Celtics Big Man Shares Update Ahead Of Season Opener

Tristan Thompson is off the Boston Celtics injury report, but don’t put anything in ink just yet.

The Celtics’ prized offseason acquisition has been working back from a hamstring injury, which limited him pretty much all training camp and kept him from participating in any preseason games.

But with the Celtics set to open their season Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, Thompson indicated after shootaround that he’s doing well.

#NEBHInjuryReport Tristan Thompson says his hamstring is feeling good after shootaround and will be a game-time decision tonight. "Things are looking like they're going in the right direction." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 23, 2020

Still though, Thompson is classified as a game-time decision.