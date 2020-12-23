Tristan Thompson Injury: Celtics Big Man Shares Update Ahead Of Season Opener

Tristan Thompson is off the Boston Celtics injury report, but don’t put anything in ink just yet.
The Celtics’ prized offseason acquisition has been working back from a hamstring injury, which limited him pretty much all training camp and kept him from participating in any preseason games.
But with the Celtics set to open their season Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, Thompson indicated after shootaround that he’s doing well.
Still though, Thompson is classified as a game-time decision.
Boston can use all the frontcourt help it can get though against Giannis Antetokounmpo, so Thompson playing would be a major plus for the C’s.