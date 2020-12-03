Tristan Thompson Suggests Possible Reason Why Celtics Wanted Him So Badly

Add “refreshingly transparent” to the list of endearing qualities Tristan Thompson brings to the Celtics.
Thompson, who spent the first nine seasons of his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, recently joined Boston on a two-year free agent contract. Along with championship experience, the veteran big man will add toughness, size and rebounding to a roster that needs plenty of it.
While speaking with reporters Thursday, Thompson offered a possible reason why the Celtics pursued him so hardly in free agency.
Check out this tweet from The Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy:
Hey, he probably is right.
Thompson has a chance to be a major addition to the Celtics, who remain legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference — just ask Brad Stevens.