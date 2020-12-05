Tristan Thompson To Miss ‘Significant’ Part Of Celtics Training Camp, Per Brad Stevens

The Boston Celtics can’t seem to shake the pesky injuries that plague them as of late.

Recent free agent acquisitions are no exception.

In a video conference Saturday with reporters, head coach Brad Stevens revealed that Tristan Thompson is anticipated to miss a significant portion of training camp with a hamstring strain he recently suffered.

It doesn’t seem like the Celtics are concerned with the veteran center missing any time when the season does start, however.

Thompson has been out of practice, but participating in a light load of individual work to rehab. And according to Stevens, the team hopes to have him ready to go for opening night.

Brad Stevens said that Tristan Thompson's hamstring is getting better and he's doing light individual work. Stevens said the team hopes to have Thompson ramped up and ready to go for the start of the season, but that he'll miss a significant portion of training camp. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 5, 2020

We sure hope so, because with Boston anticipated to be without Kemba Walker early on this upcoming year, this very young team would benefit from Thompsons presence to add some depth.

The Celtics begin their season on Wednesday, Dec. 23 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images