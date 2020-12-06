Twitter Can’t Wait For Floyd Mayweather’s Exhibition Fight Against Logan Paul

Ever since YouTube star Jake Paul defeated former NBA player Nate Robinson in a boxing match last week, it seems as though everyone and their mother have been coming out of the woodwork wanting to fight one of the Paul brothers.
And apparently, Floyd Mayweather is among them.
The undefeated boxer Sunday announced on his Instagram that he’d be partaking in a “Super Exhibition” where he’d be fighting Logan Paul, Jake Paul’s older brother.
Logan Paul for months has been antagonizing Mayweather trying to set this fight up, and it looks like he’s going to get what he wished for on Pay-Per-View on Feb. 20, 2021.
Though it could come at the hands of another unlikeable figure, this might be what ultimately rids us of the Paul brothers after all. At least that’s how Twitter is seeing things.