The NBA is back!

(Well, kind of.)

The NBA preseason begins Friday night with ten teams competing in five different contests. The first two games — Orlando Magic-Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks-Detroit Pistons — were the first to tip off at 7 p.m. ET.

The return of professional basketball had Twitter in a tizzy, and rightfully so.

NBA IS OFFICIALLY BACK TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/K6BgJyd0Xx — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) December 11, 2020

Almost like it never left! ✅@NBA is officially back on the court! 😍 pic.twitter.com/41hFCHOBgn — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) December 12, 2020

🚨 NBA preseason starts today 🚨 pic.twitter.com/31BiWbDtyE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 11, 2020

NBA IS OFFICIALLY BACK TODAY. 🔥pic.twitter.com/0i4N2Dn0x2 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 11, 2020

Yeah, we missed it too.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports Images