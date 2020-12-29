Twitter Loved This Video Of Bill Belichick Throwing Phone On Patriots Sideline

Bill Belichick had reason to be frustrated, and he certainly didn’t hide it.
Sure, the New England Patriots were trailing the Buffalo Bills by a significant margin by the third quarter on “Monday Night Football”. But the real anger came after someone advised the coach to challenge a catch by Dawson Knox.
The receiver got both of his feet down in time before falling out of bounds, but Belichick pulled the red challenge flag out of his sock.
Needless to say, the call on the field stood. And though Belichick couldn’t take his anger out on whoever suggested he use a challenge, he could take it out on the phone he used to talk to them.
The result? An instant-classic Twitter meme. Behold: