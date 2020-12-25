Vikings Vs. Saints Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game On TV, Online

The New Orleans Saints already have secured a playoff berth, but the Minnesota Vikings are still on the bubble.

And with their loss to the Chicago Bears last week, there’s only one path to the playoffs for Minnesota.

That scenario leaves some things out of the Vikings’ control, but they must win-out in their last two games of the season for certain. That would be quite the Christmas gift.

It all starts, or ends, with the Saints in Week 16. Here’s how to tune in:

When: Friday, Dec. 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, NFL Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Derick Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images