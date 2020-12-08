Vincent Poirier Traded Again; Ends Up In Al Horford 76ers-Thunder Deal

A couple of former Boston Celtics big men might pass each other in the airport.

It’s been known for days now that the Philadelphia 76ers were sending Al Horford to the Oklahoma City Thunder. What was unclear were the particulars of the deal, which had to be tabled so that all the ducks could be put in a row.

Well, it appears Vincent Poirier is part of the package going to Philly.

Official at last:



Philadelphia has this morning traded Al Horford, a 2025 first-round pick and the draft rights to Theo Maledon and Vasilije Micic to Oklahoma City for Danny Green, Terrance Ferguson and Vincent Poirier …



The Sixers also created an $8.1 million trade exception — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 8, 2020

Of course, Poirier was just traded to OKC by the Celtics as part of a cap-clearing move.