Vincent Poirier Traded Again; Ends Up In Al Horford 76ers-Thunder Deal

A couple of former Boston Celtics big men might pass each other in the airport.
It’s been known for days now that the Philadelphia 76ers were sending Al Horford to the Oklahoma City Thunder. What was unclear were the particulars of the deal, which had to be tabled so that all the ducks could be put in a row.
Well, it appears Vincent Poirier is part of the package going to Philly.
Of course, Poirier was just traded to OKC by the Celtics as part of a cap-clearing move.
Poirier, 27, played in the NBA for the first time last season after spending the beginning years of his career overseas. The French big man never carved out a role in Boston though, and was an unsurprising player on the chopping block.