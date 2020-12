It wouldn’t be Christmas Day without basketball, would it?

The Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors will meet Friday afternoon for their second game of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Both teams are in search of their first win, as Golden State dropped its first contest to the Brooklyn Nets, while Milwaukee lost at the last second to the Boston Celtics.

Here’s how to watch Warriors versus Bucks:

When: Friday, Dec. 25 at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: ABC

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images