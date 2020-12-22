Warriors Vs. Nets Live Stream: Watch NBA Season Opener Online, On TV

The NBA is back.

The 2020-21 season tips off Tuesday night when the Brooklyn Nets host the Golden State Warriors at Barclays Center. The Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers will square off in the nightcap.

The game essentially will mark the returns of three superstars: Kevin Durant, who missed all of last season with an Achilles injury; Stephen Curry, who appeared in just one of the Warriors’ final 61 games due to a broken hand; and Kyrie Irving, who missed the Nets’ final 16 games due to a shoulder impingement.

Which team will begin their season with a victory? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Warriors-Nets online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNTdrama.com

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images