The Pittsburgh Steelers were upset at Heinz Field on Monday night, and the Washington Football Team made sure to enjoy the moment.

Washington narrowly defeated Pittsburgh, 23-17, and ended the Steelers’ hopes at a perfect season.

The WFT didn’t stop celebrating after moving to 5-7. The team took to Twitter to hilariously troll Pittsburgh using a scene from “The Office.”

Check it out:

Pretty accurate representation, to be honest.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images