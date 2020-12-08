Washington Football Team Upsets Undefeated Steelers; Twitter Reacts Accordingly

WFT just happened?

Of all teams in the NFL, it was the Washington Football Team who finally handed the Pittsburgh Steelers their first loss.

Washington quarterback Alex Smith, bloody sock and all, did enough to keep it close, and with a late Ben Roethlisberger interception, WFT managed to upset Pittsburgh for the first time since 1991.

So WFT earns its third straight wins and improves to 5-7, tied for first place in the NFC East.