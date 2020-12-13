Washington Vs. 49ers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 14 Game Online, On TV

The Washington Football Team will be riding high when they travel to the San Francisco 49ers for a Week 14 game at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

It comes after Washington (5-7) earned an upset win over the previously-unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13, the Football Team’s third consecutive win. Now, Washington is in battle for first in the NFC East with the rival New York Giants.

The 5-7 49ers, on the other hand, have lost four of their last five games and sit in last place in a loaded NFC West.

Here’s how to watch 49ers-Washington online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 13, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images