Watch Bucs’ Tom Brady Do Hilarious Impression Of Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have been close for quite some time, so the duo share plenty of memories.

But Brady seems to favor a particular story.

The veteran quarterback recalled a time when Gronk was preparing for a photoshoot with “GQ” magazine. But he wasn’t pleased with his physical shape at the time, so he gave Brady a jingle and asked if the veteran quarterback would workout with him.

They even went out to a soggy baseball field in the middle of April just to practice, as Brady recalled. And despite going months without playing, Brady said he and Gronk connected on “probably 60 passes” and “didn’t drop a ball.”

Brady gave his best impression of the situation Thursday during a video conference call with reporters.