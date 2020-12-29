Watch Patriots’ Cam Newton Escape Pressure, Score Touchdown Vs. Bills

Vintage Cam Newton has entered the chat.
The New England Patriots quarterback scored the team’s first touchdown on “Monday Night Football” against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.
Newton’s nine-yard score, which cut the Patriots’ deficit to 10-9 early in the second quarter, came after he escaped pressure from the Bills, keeping it himself and rushing into the end zone.
Check it out:
With the touchdown, Newton made some Patriots history. The first-year Patriot is now tied for the franchise’s record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season.
We’ll see if he now can break the record.