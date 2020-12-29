Watch Patriots’ Cam Newton Escape Pressure, Score Touchdown Vs. Bills

Vintage Cam Newton has entered the chat.

The New England Patriots quarterback scored the team’s first touchdown on “Monday Night Football” against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.

Newton’s nine-yard score, which cut the Patriots’ deficit to 10-9 early in the second quarter, came after he escaped pressure from the Bills, keeping it himself and rushing into the end zone.

Check it out:

With the touchdown, Newton made some Patriots history. The first-year Patriot is now tied for the franchise’s record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season.

70th career rushing TD for Cam Newton, which extends his own NFL record for rushing TDs by a QB.



Also, with his 12th rushing TD of the season, he ties Steve Grogan (1976) for the single-season franchise record for rushing TDs by a QB. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 29, 2020

We’ll see if he now can break the record.

