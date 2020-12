We’ve been waiting to say this for a while: John Wall is back.

The star point guard missed nearly two years of play thanks to a slew of injuries. But he’s healed now, and he’s already making a splash.

Wall wasted no time putting his first points on the board during his first-ever game with the Rockets on Friday night during Houston’s preseason contest against the Chicago Bulls.

Check it out:

John Wall's first bucket in an NBA game in two seasons 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KLvdedN2Na — ESPN (@espn) December 12, 2020

Sure, it’s the preseason. But it’s still exciting nonetheless.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images