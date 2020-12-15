Watch Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Score Second Rushing Touchdown Vs. Browns

Lamar Jackson wasn’t about to let the Baltimore Ravens go into halftime tied with the Cleveland Browns on “Monday Night Football.”

The Baltimore quarterback essentially took the final two plays of a scoring drive into his own hands, giving the Ravens a 21-14 lead late in the second quarter.

First, Jackson looked as if he was about to get sacked and ran into a bit of trouble, even bumping into his own players trying to escape. But some quick thinking got him out of the jam before he threw the ball out to Mark Andrews.

The improvisation from Lamar 😱



Then Jackson saw an opening on the next play to break the 14-14 tie.