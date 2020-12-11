Watch NASCAR’s Kyle Busch Explain New ‘Mario Kart’ Game By Nintendo

Nintendo has helped Kyle Busch bring the virtual world to his house … or vice-versa.

The NASCAR Cup Series driver explained how Nintendo’s new “Mario Kart” racing game works by building a track in his living room and taking a few laps on it. Racing as Mario, Busch demonstrates how the mixed-reality “Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit” game works.

“Pretty cool, huh?” Busch exclaimed to his son. “We have our own ‘Mario Kart’ track in our living room!”

He’s right. That is pretty cool.

“Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit” is available now.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images