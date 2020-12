Robert Williams has entered the chat.

The second-year Boston Celtic quickly captured fans hearts with this thunderous blocks last season. And Williams picked up right where he left off Tuesday night when the Celtics took on the Philadelphia 76ers in preseason action.

Shake Milton attempted the one-handed layup in the second quarter, but Williams had other plans as he jumped out and knocked the ball out of bounds.

Check it out:

Love to see it Rob, love to see it pic.twitter.com/Cq4urvStXH — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 16, 2020

Welcome back, Time Lord.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images