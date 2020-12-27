Watch Stephen Curry Drain 105 Consecutive 3-Pointers In Warriors Practice

It’s good to see Stephen Curry playing in games again after nine months.
But clearly he didn’t take much time off.
The Golden State Warriors on Saturday posted a video of the three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP’s shoot around at practice. Curry obviously is one of the league’s best shooters, and his pre-game warmup always is quite the spectacle, but this video was something.
Let’s just say he looked to be in his former shooting champion form, throwing up 105 consecutive 3-pointers for a full five minutes.
Check it out:
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he blew his previous record out of the water.
“I think his previous record was 77. That’s insane,” Kerr said, via the Associated Press’ Janie McCauley. “I don’t know if the Guinness Book of World Records still exists. That was one of my favorite books growing up. If it still exists that should go in the book, because we have video evidence now apparently.”
He must be practicing for an upcoming milestone in his career. Curry currently is one triple away from the 2,500th 3-pointer of his career.
He trails only Indiana Pacers’ legend Reggie Miller and former Boston Celtic Ray Allen, who holds the NBA record for 2,973.
It’s no surprise, though, that Curry’s current 43.4% 3-point field goal percentage is the best in league history.