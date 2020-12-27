Watch Stephen Curry Drain 105 Consecutive 3-Pointers In Warriors Practice

It’s good to see Stephen Curry playing in games again after nine months.

But clearly he didn’t take much time off.

The Golden State Warriors on Saturday posted a video of the three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP’s shoot around at practice. Curry obviously is one of the league’s best shooters, and his pre-game warmup always is quite the spectacle, but this video was something.

Let’s just say he looked to be in his former shooting champion form, throwing up 105 consecutive 3-pointers for a full five minutes.

Check it out: