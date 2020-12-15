Watch Wild Ending To Ravens-Browns ‘Monday Night Football’ Game

Could you have asked for a more entertaining “Monday Night Football” game?

From Lamar Jackson leading a Baltimore Ravens scoring drive to break the tie with the Cleveland Browns before the half, to the quarterback leaving the game only to return after Trace McSorley got injured to throw the go-ahead touchdown to Justin Tucker kicking a 55-yard field goal with two seconds left.

Oh, and the Ravens added two more points with a safety as time expired.

Got all that?

Well, in case you missed it (or just want to see it again), here’s the wild ending.

First, the game-winning field goal:

Then, the safety:

What. A. Game.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images