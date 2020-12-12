What Andy Reid Sent Brian Flores As Thanks For Dolphins’ Win Vs. Patriots Last Season

The Kansas City Chiefs had the Miami Dolphins to thank last season for helping them secure the No. 1 seed and a first-round by in the playoffs.

Andy Reid did just that, and did so in his own unique way.

Miami gave Kansas City the top slot in the AFC with a 27-24 victory over the New England Patriots in their 2019 regular-season finale. The Chiefs would go on to a successful postseason capped off by a Super Bowl LIV victory.

So, Reid sent Flores a gift. But it wasn’t just any gift.

“I thought I’d just send him a little thought from Kansas City, you know?” Reid recently in a conference call with reporters, via The South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Safid Deen. “Kansas City is known for its barbeque, so no better present to get from the good Kansas City barbeque here.”

Flores truly enjoyed the gesture, too.

“It was good barbecue — it went fast,” he said Thursday. “Had my brothers over, not sure if we had some other people over. We enjoyed it. So, I was very thankful to Andy for that. And yeah, it went very quickly. K.C. barbecue is very good.”

Awesome stuff.

The Chiefs and Dolphins will put those fond feelings aside Sunday, though, when they square off at Hard Rock Stadium, where Kansas City claimed its first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images