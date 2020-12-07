What Channel Is Washington Football Team-Steelers Game On?

The NFL schedule has been readjusted on the fly this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That has led to some interesting TV programming decisions, too.

None was odder than in Week 12 when NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” featuring the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, was scheduled for Thanksgiving Night. The Ravens’ COVID outbreak forced that game to be postponed almost an entire week and was then played on Wednesday afternoon — on national TV.

That schedule change impacted Week 13, too, with the Steelers now hosting the Washington Football Team on late Monday afternoon. The two teams were supposed to play a standard 1 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, but since Pittsburgh played Wednesday, that game got moved to Monday.

Here’s where things get a little complicated. As the great 506 Sports pointed out, the Washington-Pittsburgh game will be seen out of market but only in select parts of the country. The rest of the country, if it wants to watch the game, will have to do so on NFL Sunday Ticket (on a Monday, no less).

The areas in red are currently slated to get WFT-Steelers on Fox on Monday. https://t.co/XEfUi7NCgZ pic.twitter.com/vGnbEdqpGA — 506 Sports (@506sports) December 3, 2020

Good news, though, for those who have DirecTV, according to a random Twitter user, retweeted by 506 Sports.

DirecTV is actually making it available to all subscribers on the Sunday Ticket channel (712), even if they don't subscribe to Sunday Ticket. They mentioned it on the Red Zone broadcast several times yesterday. — David (@DaveBate) December 7, 2020

Some more context:

Yes, that's exactly what it is. The earlier rescheduled games that went national ate into the minimum number of games the NFL is contractually supposed to provide Sunday Ticket, and this is how they made it up to them. https://t.co/9xv8QpD7p2 — 506 Sports (@506sports) December 7, 2020

So, there you go. Enjoy the game — if you get it.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images