Where Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker Land On ESPN’s NBA Player Rankings

ESPN’s NBA experts think highly of Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker, and for good reason.

The Boston Celtics stars made the cut in the Worldwide Leader’s ranking of the top 100 NBA players. In fact, Tatum and Walker both fell inside the top 50. Walker was ranked the 48th-best NBA player by ESPN, while Tatum earned the No. 11 spot, one ahead of Jimmy Butler.

Check out some of the players Tatum ranks ahead of on ESPN’s list.

We find little issue with ESPN’s rankings. However, that Zion Williamson already is considered better than Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyrie Irving feels a tad aggressive.

So, which player will earn the No. 1 spot? We’ll find out when ESPN reveals its top 10, but Giannis Antetokounmpo probably will get the nod.

