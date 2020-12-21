Where Things Stand Between Bruins, Zdeno Chara Ahead Of Training Camp

“We do want to take a look at some of these young left-shot D’s that we have in our system to see if they can step up or is it the time for them to step up and see where they’re at in their development,” Neely said. “We certainly respect Zdeno and everything he’s done for the organization and what he’s accomplished as a player and what he’s done both on and off the ice here in Boston, so you know it’s really just a matter of what his desire is and how the coaching staff and we feel what our lineup should look like or could look like depending on the development of some of these young guys.”

Without Chara in the fold and assuming no injuries or roster movement, the most likely scenario likely involves Matt Grzelcyk, Jeremy Lauzon and John Moore on the left side to start the season at least. At some point, you have to imagine Urho Vaakanainen will get his chance to prove himself at the NHL level, and even a prospect like Jack Ahcan could force his way into an opportunity.

If Chara returns, the Bruins could still give younger players a look, especially given the nature of condensed season coming off a short training camp. That apparently still needs to be settled.

“It really depends on what he feels he can do and help us, and we have to feel the same way, how that looks,” Neely added Monday. “Is that something that he would be comfortable with, how we maybe envision it looking compared to maybe he how feels it may look?

“This is a really difficult time for anybody that is going to come off a long break and have a short training camp and jump right into a compressed schedule with a numbe rof back to backs, and I think 116 days I believe to play 56 games, so there’s a lot of factors in play about what makes sense for us and what makes sense for Zdeno.”

The Bruins open camp Jan. 13.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images