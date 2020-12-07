Who Helped Patriots Most In 45-0 Week 13 Shellacking Of Chargers?

Well, that was decisive.

The New England Patriots destroyed the Los Angeles Chargers in a complete 45-0 Week 13 shutout win.

Here’s who did the most damage on the Patriots’ roster as New England improved to 6-6:

QB CAM NEWTON

We’ll start with Newton who wasn’t fantastic as a passer (12-of-19, 69 yards, touchdown) but did run the ball 14 times for 48 yards with two rushing touchdowns.

PR GUNNER OLSZEWSKI

Olszewski has been the Patriots’ most explosive ball-carrier over the last two weeks. His last three punt returns have gone for 53 yards, a 70-yard touchdown and 61 yards.

Olszewski had the 70-yard punt return score and the 61-yarder Sunday against the Chargers. He also added a 38-yard touchdown catch from backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham and made a special teams assisted tackle.

S CODY DAVIS/S DEVIN MCCOURTY

More special-teams standouts here. Davis blocked a 58-yard field goal attempt by Michael Badgley, and McCourty scooped it up for a 44-yard touchdown return.

Patriots cornerback Justin Bethel also was strong on special teams, and punter Jake Bailey pinned 3-of-4 punts inside the 20-yard line.

OLB CHASE WINOVICH

Winovich registered his first career interception on a head’s up play in coverage. He also hit Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert twice.

Patriots defensive tackles Adam Butler and Lawrence Guy and defensive end Deatrich Wise also had sacks. Rookie linebackers Josh Uche (two) and Anfernee Jennings and defensive tackle Byron Cowart also recorded QB hits.

RB DAMIEN HARRIS

Harris carried the load with 16 carries for 80 yards. Sony Michel also rushed 10 times for 35 yards mostly in garbage time.

CB JC JACKSON

Jackson intercepted his seventh pass of the season. He let up three catches on five targets for 30 yards with the pick.

Here are the rest of the Patriots’ coverage stats:

CB Jason McCourty: 3-4, 47 yards, PBU

CB JC Jackson: 3-5, 30 yards, INT

FS Devin McCourty: 3-3, 30 yards

CB Stephon Gilmore: 2-6, 27 yards, PBU

S Kyle Dugger: 2-4, 18 yards

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley: 3-3, 9 yards

LB Anfernee Jennings: 2-2, 11 yards

DB Joejuan Williams: 1-3, 7 yards

S Adrian Phillips: 2-7, 3 yards

LB Terez Hall: 3-6, 10 yards, two PBUs

CB Jonathan Jones: 0-2

OLB John Simon: 0-1

DB Myles Bryant: 0-2

OLB Chase Winovich: 0-1, INT

DT Adam Butler: PBU

Hall was fantastic covering near the line of scrimmage. Gilmore also did well in a tough matchup against Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen.

